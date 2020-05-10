Georgia Mae Tomlin
1936 - 2020
GEORGIA MAE TOMLIN
October 1, 1936 - April 27, 2020 Georgia was born in Yuba City, CA to George and Lenora Boren. She passed peacefully in Bakersfield, CA with family by her side. She loved GOD dearly and was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Georgia was a devoted and loving mother to her four children, always putting the needs of her family first. After raising her children, Georgia entered the workforce in her early forties, working many years as a meat cutter for Safeway, where she met her second husband, Tommy Tomlin. Georgia was an amazing grandmother to nine grandchildren whom she adored, spending every available moment with them. There were beach, camping and shopping trips, movies, sporting events and outings just because, and much more. With "Nanny" there was always an adventure. Georgia is survived by her siblings Lee (Judy) Boren, Myrna (John) Veetrees and Della Alexander. Her children Mitchell (Bobbie) Payne, Teresa Payne, Peggy Punako and Kevin Payne. She is also survived by her daughter in law Sandy (Gary) Johnson, whom she loved very much. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren Lee (Stacey), Brandy (Andy), Todd (Shelley), Keeley (Mike), Gary, Matthew, Cameron, Paige, Claire and nine great grandchildren. Georgia loved deeply and never gave up the hope of finding her Prince Charming. Sadly, due to social distancing, a Memorial cannot be held until a later date.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 10, 2020.
