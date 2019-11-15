|
|
GERALD D. WILLIS
July 13, 1938 - November 10, 2019
Gerald Dale Willis (81) was born in Bowlegs, OK and passed peacefully at his home in Bakersfield on November 10, 2019 surrounded by his family, friends and one psycho kitty.
He was raised in Chowchilla, CA and moved to Bakersfield in 1963. He was an Army Veteran and worked for Sentry Insurance, he loved playing golf, watching movies, reading, trivia and telling jokes of course, cracking himself up making it even funnier.
He was preceded in death by his wife Susan Kay Willis, brother Otis Willis and sister Vina Charter.
He is survived by his 4 children, Kimberly McAbee-Carter, Teresa Carter-McCauley, Christie Blankenship, Keri Willis and 6 stepchildren, Elisa O'Rourke, James Stanley, Dennis Otsuka, Kevin Otsuka, Dale Otsuka, Scott Otsuka, 25 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild who he loved each dearly.
Favorite saying, 'Confucius say, Man who lose key to girlfriends apartment gets no nookie (new key).'
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 15, 2019