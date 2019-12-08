|
GERALD "JERRY" ESCALERA
July 15, 1958 - November 27, 2019
Gerald "Jerry" Escalera was born to Joe and Ramona Escalera on July 15, 1958 and passed away on November 27, 2019.
Jerry was born and raised in Bakersfield, CA. He attended East Bakersfield High School. There he played one of the many sports he loved, basketball. During that time, he met his beautiful wife Becky. They were married on July 15, 1978, and then had the love of their life Laura "Love" Escalera. Laura was the apple of Jerry's eye, until his grandsons came along. Jared and Jimmy were Jerry's pride and joy.
Jerry worked as a Laborer for the Local 220 Laborers Union. In 2000, he began his career and graduated from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Academy. Jerry worked as a Correctional Officer for 18 years, and he absolutely loved working with some of the best people he had known. Jerry created lasting friendships with many of his fellow Officers due to his kind-heart and passion for his work.
Jerry was preceded in death by his mother and father, Joe and Ramona Escalera, his brothers, Ronnie and Raymond Escalera, brothers-in-law Martin Morones and Pete Salazar.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 41 years, Becky Escalera, daughter and son-in-law Laura and Shawn, grandsons, Jared and Jimmy, brothers and sisters-in-law Gilbert and Lorraine Chavez, Joe Jr. and Pat Escalera, Ernie and Cindy Escalera, Carl and Kim Escalera, sisters, Evelyn Morones, Yvonne Salazar, Bridget Escalera and Roseann Fontaine, mother-in-law Margaret Gomez, father-in-law Ben Gomez and wife Chris Gomez, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Roy and Arlene Monsibais, Fernando and Stella Lopez, Benny Gomez and Rudy Gomez. Jerry was blessed with aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends that he loved dearly.
Special thanks to John T. Heidrick, MD. and staff, also Kristen Gamboa Kindred of Hospice.
Services are on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at St. Francis Church. Rosary at 9:30 am, Mass at 10 am. Graveside following at Greenlawn Mortuary (Northeast).