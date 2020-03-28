|
GERALD JULIUS TOTH (JERRY)
February 28, 1939 - March 21, 2020
Gerald Julius Toth (Jerry) died on the morning of March 21, 2020 at 81 years of age.
Jerry was born in Chicago and moved to Bakersfield with his family when he was 10. He lived for a time in the Los Angeles area but moved back to Bakersfield where he has remained for the past 37 years.
Jerry is survived by his partner, Mary Halford; his children, Miles Toth, Diana Toth, and Michelle Toth; his grandson, Jason Toth-Gross; his loyal canine companion, Buttercup; and numerous nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Marie Toth; his brother, Joe Toth; his sisters, Theresa McBride and Margaret Papasergia; his niece, Teri Toth Lowder; and his daughter-in-law, Jamie Gross.
Those of you who knew Jerry knew him to have a kind heart, an irreverent sense of humor, a strong opinion, and a fierce sense of right and wrong. He was an artist and musician, loved riding motorcycles, and taking his car to the track. Jerry knew a little bit about a lot and ferociously consumed news and information. Jerry retired from the Kern Regional Center where he worked with people with developmental disabilities. He will be greatly missed.
No services are planned at this time but will be scheduled in the future.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020