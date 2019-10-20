Home

Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
8:30 AM
St. Frances Church
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Frances Church
Rosary
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Frances Church

Gerald M. Alderete


1936 - 2019
Gerald M. Alderete Obituary

GERALD M ALDERETE
December 25, 1936 - October 14, 2019

Gerald M Alderete born December 25th, 1936 passed away suddenly on October 14th.

He is preceded in death by his Mother, Father, Sister and Son.

He is survived by his Wife Mary, Brother Ricky, Son Paul, Daughter Rebecca as well as his 4 Grandchildren and many Great-grandchildren.

Services have been scheduled for Wednesday October 23rd at St. Frances Church. 8:30AM optional rosary 9AM Church Mass with reception to follow.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 20, 2019
