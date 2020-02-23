Home

Gerald Moore

Gerald Moore Obituary

GERALD MOORE
July 24, 1940 - February 19, 2020

Gerald Moore passed away on February 19, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Lula Mae Moore; and brothers Charles and Samuel.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 60 years, Betty Moore; sons, Gary and Bruce Moore (Robin); 5 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 3 adopted great granchildren; sister, Marybelle; good friend, Ray Hamm; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Gerald was loved by all who knew him.

Service will be held Wednesday, February 26 at 10am, at Greenlawn, 3700River Blvd.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 23, 2020
