GERALD PAYNE ROWLES (JERRY)
Janaury 7, 1929 - March 2, 2019
Gerald Payne Rowles (Jerry) passed away peacefully on the morning of March 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family in his home.
He was born in Windsor, Ontario, Canada in 1929 to Harry and Agnes Rowles.
Jerry is survived by his wife Patsy Ann, four sons Terry, Shaun, Kevin and Dwight two daughters Frances and Heather, son-in-law Patrick, brothers Harry and Michael, sister Pat, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many family members in Canada.
A longtime member of Saint Joseph's parish, Jerry was a devout Catholic dedicated to he spiritual growth of all his children and grandchildren. He was also a dedicated artist with paintings displayed throughout Bakersfield and the world. Jerry was a true American patriot who was very proud of his military service in the Korean War which inspired his children to enlist in the Army and Marine Corps and grandchild to attend the Annapolis Naval Academy. He was a self-taught computer wizard with his own YouTube channel, multiple videos that went viral and loved to create and share videos of his family.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Agnes, his first wife Patricia, his brother Daniel and his loving daughter, Kathy.
Jerry was a true "gentleman" that will be missed by all. We love you Papa.
Rosary at 10:00 A.M. Mass at 10:30 A.M. National Cemetery 2:00 P.M.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 8, 2019