GERALD RICHARD CRISSMAN
(JER-DOG / SKIPPER)
October 19, 1946 - July 13, 2019
Gerald, best known as Jerry, was born in Brockville, PA to Gerald and Laura Crissman.
The family moved to Bakersfield when Jerry was a toddler. At a young age, he began hunting and fishing with his father and continues the love for them throughout his life. He went on many trips with his life long friends. They gathered weekly for their "guy's night" to plan the next big adventure. After high school, Jerry was drafted into the Marines and served two years in Vietnam. He received a Purple Heart during his tour of service in Vietnam. After his discharge, he began his career as a diesel mechanic. He worked for Cummings West Inc. for 35 years.
Jerry was preceded in death by his father Gerald and brother Bobby Crissman. He is survived by his mother Laura Crissman; brother Doug (Linda) Crissman; daughters Kim (Robert) Kovac and Gina (Jeff) Reynolds; many grandchildren, one great granddaughter, and numerous other relatives and friends. His soulmate, best friend and life partner Judy Rodgers.
Jerry spent his last moments on earth with his love holding her hand.
Services will be held at the Bakersfield National Cemetery on August 9, 2019 at 2:00pm.
