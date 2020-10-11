GERALD THOMAS "JERRY" BEGGS

July 8, 1934 - September 21, 2020

Jerry was born on July 8, 1934 in Fresno, California to Albert Decatur Beggs and Natalie "Dolly" (Borger) Beggs. Jerry met the love of his life, Mittie Lorraine (Branch) Beggs while growing up in Fresno. Jerry and Mittie were married 62 years. Jerry served in the Army from 1957-1959. After his discharge, he signed up for an additional four years in the Army Reserve.

In 1965, Jerry began his career with the United Way. Jerry and Mittie settled in Bakersfield, California when Jerry was promoted to Executive Director, United Way of Kern County in 1972. Jerry worked tirelessly to raise funds for community programs in Kern County. The United Way of Kern County grew under Jerry's leadership. He was loved and known throughout his community for his service and sense of humor. Jerry retired from the United Way of Kern County in 1996.

Jerry is survived by Mittie and their three children: Carrie L. Helms (Bruce), Michael G. Beggs (Kimberly), Mathew T. Beggs (Sarah). They have nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Jim Beggs (Betty) and his sister Helen Beggs.

Jerry enjoyed the outdoors. He was a hunting enthusiast. He looked forward to Dove season every fall. He loved fishing for Bass and Salmon. He enjoyed watching his San Francisco 49'ers play. Jerry was the family barbeque master and everyone loved his signature Poppy's Rice. He is deeply missed by all who knew him.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the family home in Grants Pass, Oregon.