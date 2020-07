GERALD "JERRY" THOMAS SMITH, JR.

October 27, 1934 - July 4, 2020

Your life was a blessing. Your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

Join us for a celebration of a life well lived.

Celebration of Life Thursday, July 30 th 10:30 a.m. 16824 Johnson Road.

Outdoors to enable social distancing. Feel free to wear a mask.