GERALD VERNON SMITH
August 22, 1930 - February 26, 2019
Gerald Vernon Smith was born in Coalinga, Ca. the son of Vernon Vivian Smith and Ardith Irene (Cunningham) Smith. He grew up and lived in Bakersfield, Ca. until his 75th year when he moved to Nixa, Missouri.
In 1950 he married Barbara Jean Winters, and fathered four children. He later married Allene Stewart and parented two more children. He owned United Refrigeration from 1951 to 1964. He worked for Hillcrest Sheet Metal until retiring at age 62. He worked hard and remained strong to the end and loved his family dearly.
He is survived by brothers Daniel Smith and Gordon Smith, daughter and son-in-law Lorna and Dan Grundeman, son and daughter-in-law Scot and Kathy Smith, son and daughter-in-law James and Maudie Smith, daughter and son-in-law Diane and Rob McNamara, son and daughter-in-law Marc and Teresa Stewart, daughter and son-in-law Laura and Jeff Williams as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A special thanks must go out to Jeff and Laura Williams for their love and care of Jerry in his latter years.
Our dad gave us a point of view, a way of seeing and defining what was around us and what was occurring at that moment. His tone and temperament became infused with our early lives. Who we became as adults rested upon the foundation that our father instilled in us over 60 years ago. Jerry was a good and decent man, a man with an inquisitive mind and artistic leanings, coupled with an incredible work ethic. He is missed and will live on in our hearts and souls. Rest in peace, Dad.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 10, 2019