Geraldene (Gerry) Long

GERALDENE (GERRY) LONG
December 18, 1930 - August 5, 2019

Gerry was born in Kingfisher, OK, to parents Samuel and Lela Isbill. They moved to Okeene, OK, where she met her great love; Raymond Long.

Gerry and Raymond were married in 1948 and had four children; Kenneth, Cheryl, Connie, and Allan. Gerry and Raymond moved to Wasco, CA in 1956 and lived here until their death.

Gerry is preceded in death by her parents, brothers; Theodore and Thomas; sister June; her beloved children; Kenneth and Cheryl; and the love of her life; Raymond. Gerry is survived by sister Betti; daughter Connie; son Allan; nine grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren.

Viewing will be Friday, August 16 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Peters Funeral Home in Wasco. Services will be Saturday, August 17 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Peters Funeral Home. Graveside service directly after and luncheon at Peters Funeral Home.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 14, 2019
