|
GERALDINE FAYE BROWN RINKER
October 27, 1930 - December 5, 2019
After a mercifully short illness, Faye passed away peacefully at home on Friday, December 5th, with her family at her side.
She was born and raised in Wasco, attending local schools and Bakersfield College. She worked as the office manager at Tri-Ginning Company, where she met Harry Rinker, a recent widower, in 1959. They were married in 1960, when she bravely and selflessly accepted the difficult task of helping him raise three young children.
Harry's post farming career with FMC took them to Atlanta, Georgia and High Point, North Carolina after the children had grown. While in Georgia, Faye worked for Boise Cascade and Baker Furniture in High Point. After Harry retired they jointly operated Yesteryears, an antique trading company and toured the country in an Airstream trailer, eventually returning to Bakersfield to be near their extended families. On their return and until her retirement, Faye worked as an executive assistant with the Bakersfield Californian.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willis V. and Betty Frances Brown, and Harry Rinker, her husband of 42 years.
She is survived by: her sister, Irene Skeels (Gordon); step-children Robert Lee 'Bob' Rinker (Susan), Kathleen Anne Rinker Crettol (Louis), Craig Benz Rinker (Joy); grandchildren Devin Rinker, Kasey Noordmans, Bryn Rinker, Kelly Foreman (Cory), Emily Aldrich (Gary), and Cindy Rinker; great grandchildren Luke, Noah, Audra and Natalie Noordmans, Ellie Aldrich; nephews and nieces Chris Skeels (Penny), Kelly Skeels (Kathy), Kim Urner (Steve), and Layne Skeels (Sherry); and numerous grandnieces and nephews.
Faye's family would like to thank Lovey, Krista, Marion, Alex, Elizabeth, Jerrena, Darlene and Anne B. at Hoffman Hospice for their good care; Dolores Gutierrez for her support and companionship; and express its profound gratitude and warm affection to angels Maria Leal and Aida Mendoza for their love and compassionate end-of-life caregiving.
A celebration of Faye's life will be held in the near future, date place and time yet to be decided. Please contact Kathy Crettol ([email protected]) / 661-332-2517 for details.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to Campus Reform's educational efforts www.campusreform.org">(www.campusreform.org ), or to another .