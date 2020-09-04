1/1
Geraldine Hance
GERALDINE 'GERI' HANCE
November 7, 1942 - August 23, 2020

Geri was born in Coal Hill, Arkansas. She was a current member of Faith Temple Pentecostal Church of God.

She is preceded in death by her father John Hance Jr, mother Helen Hance and brother John Hance.

She is survived by her brother Glynn Hance and sister Christine Moore, numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

Visitation to be held September 8, 2020 from 1-6pm at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Funeral to be held September 9, 2020 at 10am at Hillcrest Memorial Park.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sep. 4, 2020.
