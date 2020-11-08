GERALDINE COWELL (JERRY) HOOS

1921 - 2020

Died peacefully October 23, 2020 at The Meadows in Bakersfield. She was born October 5, 1921 in San Jose, California to Howard W. and Florence P. Cowell. After high school she attended business college. She met her future husband Selden S. (Steve) Hoos at age 13 while vacationing in the Santa Cruz mountains. They were married July 4, 1942. Jerry remained in San Jose with her parents while Steve served in the Pacific. She enjoyed many years as a Navy wife, living in Coronado, Oakland, and Monterey California as well as Guam, Virginia, Rhode Island, and Pennsylvania while raising two children. After his Navy retirement, Jerry and Steve moved to Bakersfield in 1960, where she worked part time as secretary at St. Luke's Episcopal Church and began her 40-plus years as a volunteer with the Mercy Hospital Auxiliary. She and her good friend Cathy Hopple supervised the Junior Auxiliary ("Candy Stripers") for many years. More recently Jerry was an active member of Trinity Anglican Church while volunteering at Mercy Southwest Hospital.

Jerry was preceded in death by her brother James, husband Steve and daughter-in law Mary. She is survived by her daughter Sandra Ksir (Charlie) of Laramie, Wyoming, and son Michael of Bakersfield, grandchildren Amy Ksir (Thomas Rhoads) of Severna Park, Maryland, Seth Hoos of Laramie, Wyoming, Phillip Hoos (Margo) of Elkhorn, Nebraska, and Grace Greer (Tim) of Bakersfield, and four great-grandchildren, Laura Rhoads, Claire Greer, Joey Ksir, and Marshall Greer.

It is gratifying to know Jerry was not only a blessing to our family, but also to neighbors, friends, and strangers alike. She touched people.

There will be a Memorial Service November 14, 2020 at Trinity Anglican Church. Seating will be limited to maintain social distancing and facemasks are required. The Service will also be live streamed. Contact the Church at www.trinitybakersfield.com for details.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Trinity Anglican's Capital Building Fund, the Mercy Hospital Foundation, or the charity of your choice.