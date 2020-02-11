|
GERALDINE (PEARL) LEE JOHNSON
June 22, 1945 - February 4, 2020
Geraldine Lee Johnson was born in Bakersfield, California on June 22, 1945 and at the age of 74 went to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 4, 2020.
She attended Arvin High School and later went to work in the medical field. She attended Valley Bible Fellowship, where she faithfully worshiped God and enjoyed her church family.
She was preceded in death by her father Johnnie Dixon and mother Jessie Dixon Plott, sisters Sue Nell Luna and Yvonne Samarian, brothers Daymond Dixon and Odean Dixon.
She is survived by her loving husband John Johnson; her two sons, Craig Mullins (wife Brenda) and Lee Mullins (wife Pamela); two grandsons, Anthony Mullins and Zac Mullins; two lovely granddaughters, Cassie McCombs and Jayme Peppler; two great grandsons, Bentley and Carter Peppler; and great granddaughter, Nora Grace McCombs; two sisters, Rita Rowland (husband Rudy), and Shirley Moore (husband Kenneth); brother Danny (Doyle) Dixon, and niece Rae Carreon (husband Rene).
A celebration of life was held at the home of Rae Carreon, on February 6, 2020 with family and friends.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 11, 2020