GERALDINE (JERRY) WOLF
November 19, 1926 - July 30, 2019
Geraldine (Jerry) Wolf was born on November 19, 1926, in Alton Illinois. Jerry went peacefully to be with our Lord on July 30, 2019.
Jerry graduated from Wood River High School in 1943 and shortly thereafter went to work in the medical field. She met the love of her life, Bob, at age 20. They dated for several years and married on July 31, 1948. They had two children, Stephen and Jane, and moved to California in 1959. Jerry worked as the Medical Office Supervisor for Dr. Faulstick for over 35 years. Jerry loved life, her family and dear friends. She loved to dance, play canasta, shop, and travel. She was always the life of the party and never knew a stranger.
Jerry leaves behind her son, Stephen; daughter, Jane; granddaughter, Kristy; grandson, Toby; and great-granddaughters, Brooke and Preslee.
Her service will be held at St Phillips Church on Saturday, August 17 at 10 am, Celebration of Life to follow her service will be held at Seven Oaks Country Club.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 11, 2019