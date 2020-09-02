Geraldine Elaine Toledo "Chata"

March 3, 1945 - August 28, 2020

Geraldine Elaine Toledo, "Chata", was born on March 3, 1945 to Bailey Webb and Elsie Hull in Paso Robles, CA. Geraldine was called home unexpectedly to be with God on August 28, 2020.

Geraldine grew up in Paso Robles and Bakersfield graduating from BHS in 1963. She met and married Conrad Toledo in 1965 and they raised three children, Veronica, Roxanne and Brian. In their early years of marriage, Geraldine and Conrad would travel with the Flying Samaritans to Mexico to interpret and assist doctors and dentists that cared for those in need of medical and dental care. We believe this is where she developed her passion for nursing. After many years as a stay at home mom, Geraldine had the daunting task of having to seek a career and raise 3 children. She signed up at Bakersfield College and followed her passion of caring for others and joined the nursing program. Geraldine graduated as an LVN and serviced her community as a ICU/CCU nurse for 20 plus years at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, worked at Memorial Center and Bakersfield Medical Pool. Not only did she put in 12 hour shifts, most times 7 days a week, she also cleaned houses and beauty shops and worked as a waitress at the Placita Del Sol on weekends.

It is obvious that Geraldine had a passion for caring for others. When she was not working, she spent her spare time volunteering as needed. She taught CCD, sang in the church choir, Brownie leader, Babysitting Co-op, served communion at Bakersfield Convalescent Hospital, office volunteer at Our Lady of Guadalupe School, and cared for many that could not care for themselves.

Geraldine loved life! A trip to the beach, an amusement park, dancing, candy apples, LA Dodgers, driving fast, Tequila shots - just to name a few. The time spent with family, her children and grandchildren was what she treasured the most. She had a heart bigger than life itself! Unfortunately, because Geraldine ALWAYS put others before herself, her health deteriorated over time.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents Bailey and Elsie, her stepfather Harold Hull, whom she was raised by with Elsie, her brother James Webb and her son in law Mark Sheridan. Geraldine leaves behind her daughter Veronica Sheridan, daughter Roxanne Munoz and husband Antonio, son Brian Toledo, sisters Gloria Marquez and Shirley Webb Ramspeck, brothers Gifford Webb, Harold Hull, Terry Hull and Charles "Chuck" Webb, 7 grandkids, 14 great grandkids, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and Chepo, her sweet dog and loyal companion. She was a best friend to many and now an angel to all! Geraldine will be extremely missed, but never forgotten!

Our family would like to say a special thank you to Lucy, Ethel's partner in crime, and all those that cared and watched over our dear mom.

At this time, due to the pandemic and social distancing orders in place, our family has decided to wait and hold a gathering at a later date to celebrate the life of Geraldine. Please gather your thoughts and favorite stories about Geraldine to share when we can really celebrate the life of a beautiful angel that will always shine down upon us. We promise that we will get together as soon as we are able to. Information will be sent when we secure a date. Thank you for your understanding.