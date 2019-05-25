|
|
GEORGE (BUD) KABONIC
November 2, 1942 - May 5, 2019
George (Bud) Kabonic passed away May 5, 2019 at the age of 76.
He was was born and raised in Bakersfield, graduated from North High in 1961, was a US Air Force Veteran. He retired from Santa Fe Railroad as an Engineer, where he worked for 37 years. He was a master craftsman and could build anything, but his greatest accomplishments was his sailboat, drift boat, airplane and his custom fly rods.
He was preceded in death by his wife Ann, his parents and brothers Bruce and Michael.
He is survived by his son Gary (Sherri), grandchildren Wade and Kirstin of Tehachapi; sister Barbara Eliades (Tim), brothers Jim (Betty), Bill (June) and John and several nieces and nephews.
Per his request there will be no services.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 25, 2019