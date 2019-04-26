|
GERTRUDE "GERTIE" CHURCH
August 11, 1928 - April 17, 2019
Gertrude "Gertie" Church peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 17th, surrounded by her children after a brave battle with cancer.
Gertie was born in Tennessee, but shortly after the family moved to Madera, CA. She grew up with and was best friends with her cousin Barbara Fetzik. She married Denver Church on April 7, 1950 and moved to Bakersfield where they raised their five children. As a full time homemaker, her time was spent caring for her family, sewing, and gardening. For the past 25 years Gertie enjoyed volunteering at the Rasmussen Senior Center.
Gertie is survived by her children: Debbie Irwin (Barry), Dennette Miramontes (John), Dennis Church (Michelle), Diana Sanford (Randy), and Dawn Patterson (Stan). Gertie is survived by her 14 grandchildren: Eric, Becky, Anna, Kate, Nathan, Shawn, Chad, Jason, Faith, Emily, Kalin, Breanne, Brooke, Bailey; eight great-grandchildren: Kyle, Katie, Brody, Cambria, Declan, Branson, Brinlee, and Baylor, one great-great grandchild Kason, and two brothers Robert and Otis McCall. She is preceded in death by her husband, Denver, grandson Brian, and brother Wallace Ashley.
Our family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to Christal Roberts, mom's caregiver and to Annie S. her nurse from Hoffman Hospice. Mom was so blessed to these two spiritual women in her life during this difficult time.
Gertie will be greatly missed, as she was a loving and supportive mom, as well as a thoughtful and kind friend to all. Memorial donations can be made to Hoffman Hospice. Per her request there will be no services.