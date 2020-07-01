GERTRUDE MARTHA PREJEAN

October 8, 1916 - June 26, 2020

Gertrude "Gertie" Prejean passed away peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 26, 2020; with her beloved caregivers at her side. Gertie was 103 years young.

She was born in Galveston, TX, and resided in Bakersfield, CA since 1963. Gertie attended Parkside Church for many years.

Gertrude lived life to the fullest, with no fear, and was always enthusiastic for the next adventure. She was a life master bridge player, animal lover (especially chihuahuas), motorcycle enthusiast, sailboat navigator, RV traveler, world traveler, and hospital volunteer.

Gertrude is preceded in death by her husband Ralph J. Prejean.

Special thank you to Stelle, Maria, Daina, Rachel and Deanna; amazing and dedicated ladies. Thank you to friends and neighbors, Sue, Tom and Millie.

Memorial services are delayed due to COVID-19.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Parkside Church, 2515 Church Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93306.