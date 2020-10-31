GIB DOUGLAS ANDERSON

August 16, 1958 - October 25, 2020

Gib was born in Ottumwa, Iowa to Gilbert and Marguerite Anderson. He later moved with his mother and brother Mark to Redondo Beach, then Lebec and landed in Bakersfield around 1979.

Gib worked at B&B Surplus for 40 years, starting as a local driver and eventually as a supervisor. He was an integral part of the company.

Gib never met a stranger and anyone who ever met him was impacted by his presence in their life.

He passed at home after a valiant year long battle with cancer and will be terribly missed by his family, friends and the B&B Surplus family. Our thanks to Keck Medicine of USC and Hoffman Hospice for helping us through this journey.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Pete Petersen and Mark Anderson. He is survived by his wife of 39 years and love of his life Julie Anderson. Their goal was to raise a close knit family an boy did they succeed! He leaves his children: Kristen Anderson (Chris Brinkman), Nicole Hunt (Dwight) and grandkids Damien and Mackenzie, Courtney Mendoza (Zeus) and granddaughter Brooklyn, Jake Anderson (Nicole) and grandsons Dominic, Oliver and Theodore and his beloved niece Brenda Haynes.

Rest In Peace our loving patriarch. Your family will continue our traditions of camping, fishing and Friday night fire pits in the driveway at the family home.