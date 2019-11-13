|
|
GILBERT J MACHADO
July 10, 1926 - November 3, 2019
Gilbert J Machado, age 93, of Bakersfield, CA passed away on November 3, 2019. He was born in Bakersfield, CA on July 10, 1926, and lived here his entire life, except for 2 years that he served in the US Army from 1944 to 1946.
Gilbert drove a truck for a living until his retirement at the age of 62. He enjoyed country music and dancing the 2-step.
Gilbert is survived by his son, Daniel Machado, his 2 daughters Kathy King and Karin Holland. Five grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandson, his youngest sister, and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Greenlawn NE on November 15, 2019 at 2:00pm.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Nov. 13, 2019