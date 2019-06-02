|
|
GILBERT LEE EDMONDSON
November 17, 1939 - May 20, 2019
Born and raised in Bakersfield, Gil was loved by the hot rod and racing community.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters. Losing the love of his life, Debra Edmondson 10 days prior to his passing.
Survived by Mitchell (Gina), Shane (Shelly), Shawn (Cindy), Lindy (Robert) and Heather; 14 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; more friends than we can mention; and not to forget Lucy, his faithful chihuahua.
Celebration of life will be Wednesday, June 5, at 2:00pm, at the American Legion Post 26, 2020 H St., Bakersfield, CA.
Please be prepared to tell stories and share memories.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 2, 2019