GLENDA JOYCE CALVILLO (SCOTT)
June 30, 1944 - June 21, 2019
Glenda was born on June 30, 1944 to Jim and Oleta Scott in Wasco, Ca and lived in Bakersfield for all of her life. She attended local schools and after high school she went to Lawton Dental School in Beverly Hills to become a dental assistant. She transitioned into bookkeeping during her career and spent many happy years at Grizzly Construction. Prior to retirement, she worked at Safelite Auto Glass as a service rep. She had a true love for animals and was always rescuing strays.
She leaves behind her beloved husband, Tony, sons Kevin Seniff, Carey Seniff (Karen), grandson Tanner Hitchcock, sisters, Wanda Partain, Oneta Baird (Ken), nieces Shawn Partain, Stacey Nixon (Darren), godson Cory Cruz. She also leaves her fur babies, Lizzy (dog), Weeta, Itsy, and Tazzie (cats) as well as many special friends.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 10:00 a.m., at Greenlawn Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93313.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from June 26 to July 2, 2019