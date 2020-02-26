|
GLENDA PETTY PRICE
June 26, 1937 - February 13, 2020
Glenda Price, 82, peacefully entered her heavenly home in the presence of family on February 13, 2020.
Glenda was born to parents Clayton and Helen Petty in Lamont, CA on June 26, 1937. As a girl she was immersed in family life and the Christian community in Lamont. She enjoyed playing sports, especially softball, and was noted for her exceptional speed. A talented musician, Glenda faithfully played piano and accordion for her home church, Lamont First Assembly of God. After graduating from Arvin High School in 1955, Glenda began a successful career with Bank of America, in Kern and Los Angeles counties. She excelled in a variety of roles with the bank, and enjoyed a long tenure as operations manager throughout her districts before retiring after 18 years. In retirement, Glenda spent many years in Southern CA, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. Wherever she lived, she was the consummate, gracious hostess - welcoming friends, family, and all those in need to her home and table. Her numerous nieces and nephews were especially eager for opportunities to visit Aunt Glenda, who was like a second mom to all.
Glenda returned to Bakersfield in 2000, joining First Assembly of God Church and residing in Assembly Manor, where she became very active - hosting a monthly ladies Bunko party, and singing in the church choir. She enthusiastically rejoined the workforce as librarian of Stockdale Christian School, and was beloved by the staff and students alike. Glenda's health declined after suffering a stroke several years ago, but her sweet, gentle spirit; her devotion to friends and family; and her unwavering faith in Jesus Christ shined through her adversity. All who knew Glenda loved her, and she will be dearly missed.
Glenda is preceded in death by her parents, Clayton and Helen Petty, sister, Lorene Perkins, and brother, Cleo Petty. She is survived by her brothers, Leon Petty and Glen Petty (Becky); sisters, Mary Newby, Florence Kautz, (Wayne), Carol Stewart, (Ray) and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Bakersfield First Assembly of God Church (Blue Chapel) at 4901 California Ave at 10:00am, March 2nd, 2020.