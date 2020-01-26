|
GLENN BARNHART WHEELER
December 22, 1927 - December 24, 2019
Glenn Barnhart Wheeler, 92, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at his home in McKinney, Texas. Glenn was born December 22, 1927. The youngest of two sons born to Levi and Carra (Barnhart) Wheeler of Exeter, California. Glenn graduated from Exeter Union High School and grew up in the shadow of the Sierras. He and his brother Bob had dogs, cats, chickens, pigeons and even goats and donkeys. He loved the mountains and the beach and fished and explored the Tule, Kaweah and Upper Kern rivers. He hiked and camped around Sequoia and Mineral King with his family and his love of science and nature helped him to become an outstanding teacher later in life.
Glenn served in the United States Coast Guard during the closing months of World War II and used the GI Bill to attend Fresno State College (now California State University, Fresno) and ultimately earned his MSc in Biology. He met the love of his life Joan Gibson in Visalia, CA. and they married on November 11, 1948. Together they enjoyed time at their second home on a lake in Maine where Joan's extended family gathered each summer. They enjoyed 69 years of true love, family and travel together. His loving wife Joan passed away in October of 2017.
He began his teaching career in a small school district near Sacramento and after a couple of years moved his young family to Bakersfield to teach Biology at North High School in 1957. Foothill High School was established in 1962 and Glenn moved to Foothill as Chairman of the Math and Science Departments and to teach science and photography. He taught at Foothill H.S. until his retirement at the end of the school year in 1987. Glenn loved his colleagues in the Science Department at FHS and many became friends for life.
Glenn was pre-deceased by his wife Joan, parents Levi and Carra Wheeler and brother, Robert Wheeler. He is survived by his son: Donald Gibson Wheeler (Anne) of Templeton, CA; his son, Douglas Stearns Wheeler (Donna) of Houston, Texas and his daughter; Janet Louise Dispenza (David) of McKinney, Texas. He is also survived by five grandchildren and three great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews around the country.
