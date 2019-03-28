|
GLENN LESLIE WHISLER
July 21, 1928 - March 21, 2019
Glenn Leslie Whisler was born July 21, 1928, in McFarland, CA and passed away March 21, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of McFarland.
In 1950, he enlisted as a pilot in U.S. Air Force where he was awarded medals for Korean Service, United Nations Service, and National Defense Service. He was honorably discharged in September of 1954. In April 1955, Glenn married Angelea Lola Mae Johnson and became a farmer. He also worked for many years at McFarland High School.
A man of few words and fiercely independent, he lived life on his own terms. He was a devout Christian who read his Bible daily. Glenn and Angelea were married 47 years until her passing in 1997. Together, they raised three children.
He enjoyed raising farm animals and travel. In 2014, he traveled with Honor Flight Kern County to Washington, D.C. He greatly valued the experience and the opportunity afforded him by so many volunteers.
In 2014, Glenn moved to Rosewood Assisted Living in Bakersfield. A special thanks to the staff and residents who were so kind to him and helped him live his final years with dignity and peace. They were his second family.
Glenn was preceded in death by his wife Angelea, his parents Dee Leslie and Maude Neher Whisler, his brothers Lester, Richard, Marvin and Merlin, and his sisters Phyllis Miller and Edith Moon.
He is survived by his sister, Ruth Kneisley, son Stephen (Gwenda) Whisler, daughter Lori Schultz, and son Mark (Suzette) Whisler, his six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation is Thursday, March 28th, 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., at Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast. A Memorial/Celebration of Life will be Friday, March 29th at 2:00 p.m. at the Greenlawn Northeast chapel, 3700 River Boulevard, Bakersfield, CA.