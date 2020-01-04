|
|
GLENN TUCKER
May 28, 1922 - December 24, 2019
Glenn Tucker, former Bakersfield resident passed away December 24, 2019 at his home in Santa Maria, California.
Glenn was born on May 28, 1922 in Meixia, Texas to Rushin and Myrtle Tucker of Arvin, CA. Glenn spent his childhood in Arvin and graduated from Kern County Union High School in 1940. He joined the Navy at nineteen years old in December 1941, just after the attack on Pearl Harbor. He was assigned to the U.S.S. Tennessee where he spent the duration of the war. His Navy career took him to Japan and the Pacific Islands, before his honorable discharge in 1945. Soon after he met his first wife, Norma Malone and married in 1947, in Las Vegas, Nevada. In 1955 they had their son, Danny Tucker. Later in life Glenn went on to marry Alice Garvin in 1983, where he gained multiple children and grandchildren.
When Glenn wasn't working for C.M.E. Trucking where he was employed until retirement, you could find him on the ranch. He truly loved to Cowboy, he loved riding horses, roping and anything else he could do on horseback. He was even apart of the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association. He loved spending time with his family, and especially his grandkids.
Glenn is survived by his son Danny, and daughter-in-law Cindy; his stepson, Mike; three grandchildren, Shawna, Boone and Emilee; Four great-grandchildren, Jordan, Jadin, Jenna and Kaylyn, and two great-great-grandchildren, Kaydence and Mason. He is preceded in death by both parents, Rushin and Myrtle; his wife Alice; his stepdaughter Jacklynn and his first wife Norma.
A viewing will take place Tuesday, January 7th at Basham Funeral Home, 3312 Niles Street, Bakersfield, from 10:30 to 11:30am. A funeral service will follow at the Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 East Bear Mountain Boulevard, Arvin at 12:30pm.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 4, 2020