Gloria Alesso

GLORIA BERNICE (WELLS) ALESSO

November 17, 1933 until she went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on -May 31, 2020

She was a wonderful, caring, and loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, and friend. She will be deeply missed and will always be loved.

Born in San Jose, Ca. Gloria then moved with her family to Frazier Park, Ca. attending local elementary school. she then attended and graduated from Bakersfield High School.

Gloria was married to John Alesso Jr. for almost 51 years, until his passing in 2001. She was instrumental in both Frazier Park and Lancaster Church of Christ. She loved to sing, especially spiritual and praise music and had a beautiful voice. She was loved by many. She was C.F.O. For Alesso Farms, a director for Los Angeles County Farm Bureau, and was President of Associated Women for Pepperdine.

Gloria is survived by 5 children. (Son) Brad Alesso and wife Carol: (son) Mark Alesso and wife Jan: (Daughter) Lynde (Alesso) Meyri; (Son) John Alesso III; (Son) Casey Alesso; (Brother) Edward Wells.

She also leaves 9 grandchildren. (Granddaughters) Renee Meyri; Lauren Alesso; MacKenzie Alesso; Kylie Alesso. (Grandsons) Cameron Alesso; Logan Alesso; Geoffrey Alesso; Thomas Alesso; Curtis Alesso.

She also leaves 3 great grandchildren, Cody Zitko; Makayla Zitko; Bonnie Hinsley; and many nieces and nephews and family members. She loved all very much., Proceeded by: John Alesso II (Husband) Leonard Alesso (Son) Harold and Inez Wells (Parents) Joyce Holland (Sister).

There will be a live streaming funeral service on June 20, 2020 at 11:00am Website: lancasterlcoc.wix.com/lcoc and hit live stream.