GLORIA ALLENE KERKER
January 3, 1939 - June 16, 2019
Our beloved Gloria Allene Kerker was born January 3, 1939 in Bakersfield, CA, the daughter of Charles and Ann Head (Wren). She entered heaven on June 16 at Hoffman Hospice Home with all of her children, grandchildren, and her loving husband Bill at her side.
She was preceded in death by her father Charles, brother Charles Jr., and sister Nita Frye. She is survived by her husband Bill, sons Robert & Darren (Melody), daughter Debra Simpson (Aaron), mother Ann Brewer, sisters Betty Ryan & Rita Dobson, seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, a large extended family and many, many friends.
Gloria was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother, and a woman with many talents. As the matriarch of our family, she will be greatly missed and loved forever.
She will be laid to rest at 10am Thursday, June 27 at Hillcrest Memorial Park. In her memory please send a donation to Hoffman Hospice in lieu of flowers.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on June 25, 2019