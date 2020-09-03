1/1
Gloria Escamilla Lopez
1945 - 2020
GLORIA ESCAMILLA LOPEZ
March 11, 1945 - August 21, 2020

Our beautiful mom passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday night, August 21st. Born in Bakersfield to John and Tillie Escamilla, she was one of four girls in her family. A Bakersfield native, she attended local schools and lived here all her life.

Growing up, mom made sure our home was the "go to" house. Always full of family, kids, neighbors and whoever managed to drop by for any reason, which happened quite often. Always cooking, baking, sewing, and putting all of our needs before hers left little time for herself. When she did manage to find time she was an avid reader, loved her crafting, and playing fierce (and at times overly intense) games of Yahtzee and Rummy with her best friend Eva. She started the first CCD classes for children with disabilities at St. Joseph's church back in the 90's so they could make their first communions and confirmations. This was an accomplishment and program she was extremely proud of and made so many families appreciative.

Mom is preceded in death by dad, or as she called him, "her Guy" Isidoro "Chato" Lopez whom she missed terribly since his passing in 2012, and her father John Escamilla.

She is survived by her sons Josh Damien (Greg Claudy) and Ricardo Lopez, daughters and son-in-laws Terrie and Paul Flores and Marina and Steve Contreras. Grandchildren Christina Garcia and Steven Junior Contreras along with many step-grandchildren. Her sisters along with her mother also survive her, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mom will be forever loved and missed by all. We rejoice and find comfort in knowing she's finally happy, healthy and with dad.

Viewing will be held Friday, September 4th from 4:00 - 7:00PM at Basham - Hopson Funeral home 620 Oregon Street.



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hopson Anspach Family Mortuary - Bakersfield
