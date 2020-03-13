|
GLORIA JEAN SMITH LAUB
August 14, 1943 - March 3, 2020
Gloria Jean Smith Laub was born to Sybil Chadwick and Lee Smith on August 14, 1943 in Waurika, Oklahoma and went Home to be with the Lord on March 3, 2020 after a long illness, with her family at her side.
She was the second youngest of 4 siblings. As a small child she moved to California and attended local schools. She graduated from Arvin High School in 1961. She continued her education through constant reading so much so she would have multiple books all over the house and she could keep up with each story line at the same time.
Living in Hilltop she met her next door neighbors grandson Larry Randall Long and fell in love. They were married on July 21st, 1961 and she began her life as a wife and mother.
She enjoyed many employment opportunities during those years beginning as a model and salesperson for Brocks department store. Beauty and fashion were always apart of her life. She went on to Manage the Beauty department at the Skaggs drug store up the block from her family home. She always believed you felt better if you as she would say "put your face on and do your hair".
In 1977 she met her second husband Bruce Laub they were married on Valentine's Day 1979. They remained married until his passing in July 2017.
In 1985 she earned a new title her favorite to the end "Nana" with the birth of her first of many Grandchildren a granddaughter Madison Jene' Boggess.
In 1984 she began her life as a caregiver to her In-laws and moved to Sacramento, California. Upon their home going she returned to Bakersfield and all her grandchildren which she adored attending multitudes of graduations, birthday parties and special events, like her grandson going into the Marines. She loved her crossword puzzles, computer games, and her occasional trips to the casino.
She is survived by her sister, Wanda Reagan; brother, Bruce Smith; children, Michael and Mary Long, Randie and Donavan Judkins, Randall Long and Angela Roberts, and Nick and Maria Long; grandchildren, Christa, Brandon, Joshua, Landis, Jonah, Madison, Dalton, Chase, Dakota, Monica, Isaac, Nicole and Larry; great-grandchildren, Evan, Tristan, Maci, Ruby, Reid, Lena Jo, Remy, Gage, Hudson, Philip, Christopher, Tristen, Alex, Melanie, Christian, Grayson, Charliegh, James; and great-great-grandson Joseph. Special people Sherry Morrow, Emily Thompson, and Mike Vandelan, many nieces, nephews, family and friends, and sweet Pinky.
She is preceded by: Bruce Laub; her parents, Sybil Frank and Lee Smith; brother, Jack Smith; stepfather, Loyal Frank; sisters-in-law, Shirley Smith and Jo Smith; niece, Scuffy Smith; the father of her children and friend, Larry Long, and a very special mother-in-law, Leona Smith.
She will be missed. Our Mother requested no services, a celebration of her life will be held Monday, March 16th, 2020 contact family for information.