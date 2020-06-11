GLORIA JOHNSON

November 4, 1928 - May 9, 2020

Gloria Johnson, beloved mother, grandmother and aunt, passed away peacefully in her Bakersfield home on the morning of May 9, 2020, at the age of 91 after a 26-year battle with breast cancer. A fighter to the end, she was ready to go home...

Gloria was born on November 4, 1928, in Brooklyn, New York, the fourth child to Italian immigrants Anthony and Tecla Bartilotta. She grew up in Brooklyn during the Great Depression and attended Erasmus Hall High School, where she met the only love of her life, Stanley Johnson. After seven years of dating, which included a long-distance courtship during Stan's Army service in World War II, they were finally married on August 16, 1952. Gloria worked as a bookkeeper until the birth of their first child, Paul, the following year, when she opted to devote herself full-time to raising her family. Her daughter, Lynne, was born six years later. In 1961, they bought a home and moved to Long Island, where the family resided until 1974, when Stan's work as a Purchasing Manager for Topps Chewing Gum took him to Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania, where the couple lived until Stan passed away in 1993.

The following year Gloria moved to Northern Virginia to be closer to her daughter. After Lynne's job transfer to California in 1997, Gloria moved to Redondo Beach. Although she regretted leaving son Paul and family behind on the East Coast, she did so to help Lynne raise her one-year-old son, Adam. Lynne married her husband Jon in 2000 and they had their daughter Lily the next year. Gloria relocated with them to Bakersfield, building a house right next door, eventually opting to live with the family but always maintaining her own household. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy; she cherished watching them grow and celebrating each milestone and accomplishment along the way, whether near or far.

Shortly after moving to Bakersfield, Gloria joined a local chapter of Beta Sigma Phi social sorority and met a group of wonderful new friends, including her best friend Joyce Shaw, with whom she shared many special times. The family extends heartfult thanks Joyce and her husband Alan for all the support, care, and encouragement they have given to Gloria over the past 18 years. In addition, the family thanks Optimal Hospice and Around the Clock for their care and compassion throughout this year, especially Kim Simpson, Gloria's friend and daily companion who was truly a Godsend during this difficult time.

Gloria is preceded in death by her parents, loving husband Stan, sister Rose (Tony) Scordo and brothers Albert Bartilotta and Joseph (Faye) Bartilotta, nephew Dennis (Harriet) Scordo, step-granddaughter Jennifer, and her devoted Shitzsu, Huni Pi. She very much looked forward to reuniting with them in heaven. Gloria is survived by daughter Lynne (Jon) Carrithers and son Paul (Cindy) Johnson, grandchildren Lily Carrithers, Adam Games, Erika (Joe) Meldrim, Dayna (Dan) Catropa and Laura Johnson, as well as great grandchildren Ayla and Anderson Meldrim and Pax and Quade Catropa, and beloved niece Valerie Santiago, along with son Anthony (Victoria Guercio) Morales and grandson Giovanni, and great-niece Madelyn (Alex) Kish and son Jared. She is also survived by step-grandchildren Joni (Brian) Sweaney and Jalaine (Justin) Martin as well as step-great grandchildren Julia and Andrew Sanchez and father Andres, James O'Donnell, Seth (Brookelyn Elms) Owens and step-great-great grandson Braxton. Gloria loved being part of our big, blended family and will be dearly missed by many.

The family will be hosting a private celebration of life for Gloria, after which she will be interred beside Stan at Wallkill Cemetery in Middletown, New York. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gloria's memory to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.

To express condolences on line, please go to www.Greenlawnm-c.com.