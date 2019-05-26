|
GLORIA KNIGHT LETCHWORTH
January 30, 1927 - May 1, 2018
Some things are hard to face (let alone write about) and somehow a whole year has gone by.... My mother, Gloria Knight Letchworth, passed away on May 1st, one year ago, at the age of 91.
Born and raised in the Bay Area, Gloria attended UC Berkeley before marrying the love of her life, Gerald E. Letchworth on August 3rd, 1947 in Berkeley. They started raising their family there before Jerry was transferred to L.A. where they lived for many years in Glendale.
Gloria was very proud of the courage and desire she showed in 1960 when she seized an opportunity to start a business. She traveled around the world to gather raw materials before co-creating Design International in Hong Kong, where she managed, designed and oversaw the manufacturing of women's and men's clothing and jewelry. The pieces we still have from that adventure are beautiful! Our father, Jerry, was a definite precursor as an advocate of the women's movement, supporting our mom in her career decisions while taking care of his own career and us two kids back home in L.A!
Gloria came back from this experience after a year and a half and, with Jerry, took up again the suburban life of the 60's. When Jerry was transferred back up to the Bay Area with Tosco Oil Company, Gloria, needing to get back to work "for the sake of her brain", became the assistant manager, then manager for the Tosco West Federal Credit Union in San Mateo. Gloria and Jerry were then both transferred to Bakersfield where she continued on as manager of the credit union for a total of 15 years. She loved the people she met, helped and worked with in this capacity. Many became long-time great friends.
After their retirement in the early 90's, Gloria and Jerry made many twice-yearly trips to France after their granddaughter, Oriana, was born there and came to consider Paris their second home. In between trips, Gloria loved spending time as a volunteer at the Bakersfield Art Museum as well as being (un)official proofreader of the Kern County Fishing Club Newsletter with Jerry. And as a Certified Master Gardener, there were always plants to tend to, both inside and out.
My mom was a strong personality with sparkling blue eyes and a great, dry sense of humor. A Scotch and Soda fan to the end (literally), she loved flowers, fun and Frank Sinatra "and not necessarily in that order"! As her nephew, Drew, wrote us upon hearing of her death: "Her perfume! Her outfits! Her dancing! Her laugh! Her wonderful blunt and welcome opinions! Her brilliant and pervasive humor! Her vivacious charm! She was just great!" Yes, she was.
Though her last few years were difficult for health reasons, she was able to leave us peacefully while at home. She didn't exactly get to do it "her way" but she got very close! She is remembered every day with love by her son Jeff and daughter-in-law Roxanne in Reno, her daughter Sherry and her granddaughter Oriana in Paris, her niece Cynthia Knight and niece-in-law Linda Sager in Napa, her Letchworth Family cousin, niece and nephews (Sally, DeDe, Jim, Lee and Drew) and last, but far from least, Gerald Letchworth in Bakersfield, her husband of 72 years (and that, in itself, says a lot).
So rest in dignity and in peace, my Little Mother, we love you and we carry your spirit and your memory; you are forever in our hearts.
A special thanks to Gloria Gomez from Alternative Care as well as all the wonderful caregivers from Optimal Hospice Care (Theresa, Letitia, Simeron, Amy and more, you know who you are!). It was our honor to have you in our home almost every day, keeping my mom on her mental toes, giving as good as you were getting. You all helped to lighten my dad's load in keeping her as comfortable as possible at home where she wanted to be and helping us to keep humor, understanding, intellectual repartee and compassion a continuing part of her life until it was time for her to leave ill health behind and find freedom and release.
Per Mom's request, no services were held. Her ashes were subsequently dispersed in a certain VERY large lake in California and from a certain VERY high tower in Paris.