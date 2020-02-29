Home

Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel
127 East Caldwell Avenue
Visalia, CA 93277
(559) 635-1144

Gloria Marie Rutledge

Gloria Marie Rutledge Obituary

GLORIA MARIE RUTLEDGE
May 14, 1950 - February 20, 2020

Gloria Marie Rutledge, 69 of Bakersfield, California, died on Thursday, February 20, 2020, in Bakersfield, California. Gloria was born to Rayleon Shankle and Joyce Reed on May 14, 1950 in California.

Preceded in death by her father, Ray Leon Shankle Sr.

Survived by her mother, Joyce Ann Shankle; siblings, Jerry Shankle, Ray Leon Shankle Jr., Gail Ann Land, brother-in-law David Land; her children, Brice Ray Rutledge, daughter-in-law Diane Michael, Tracy Marie Everett, son-in-law Chad Everett, Edward James Rutledge, daughter-in-law Shannon Rutledge; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Celebration of Life will be held March 15, 2020 at 608 Clubhouse Dr., Bakersfield, CA 93301 at 11AM.

Services have been entrusted to Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel. Memorial Tributes & Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 29, 2020
