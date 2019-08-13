|
GLORIA "JUNE" MARTIN
October 1, 1946 - August 7, 2019
Gloria Martin known lovingly as "June" was born October 1, 1946 in Wasco, CA. The eldest of two children born to the late Wesley and Murl Christolear. June grew up and attended schools in McFarland, CA, graduating from McFarland High School in 1964. She went on to attend Federico Beauty College after high school and worked as a hair dresser for many years in Delano. She met Charles "Leon" Martin while attending McFarland High and after a lot of persuading from him June finally agreed to go on a date with him. On May 29, 1967 she married Leon who she remained married to until her death. June gave birth to three beautiful girls- Lisa, Lori and Melissa and spent her life loving and nurturing them to adulthood. June eventually got tired of the hair business and entered the retail world where she spent the last 33 years of her working stent. She worked at Delano Kmart for 18 years then Rosedale Wal Mart for 15 years where she retired in 2014.
Anyone that knew June knew two things for sure, one-she adored Elvis, her children and grandchildren and two-if you said anything bad about any of them you would forever be on her bad side. She loved crafting, watching movies, reading and spending time with her family. June had an amazing heart and loving personality and will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.
June was preceded in death by her parents Wesley and Murl Christolear and her eldest grandson Cameron Brothers. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 52 years Leon Martin, daughter and son in-law Lisa and Marvin Elie, daughter Lori Meyers, daughter and son in-law Melissa and Chuck Hartsfield, brother and sister in-law Wayne and Rosann Christolear, grandchildren Blake Meyers, Stefanie Meyers, Tyler Hartsfield and Hailey Hartsfield and her great grandchild Ryland Wade as well as many more extended family and friends.
A private family viewing will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 4-7pm at Greenlawn Southwest Mortuary. Services will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 10am at St. John's Lutheran Church, 4500 Buena Vista Rd. Bakersfield, CA., with graveside services at Greenlawn Southwest Mortuary, 2937 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, CA.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 13, 2019