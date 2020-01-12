|
GLORIA MARY KRECKLOW
May 15, 1927 - December 29, 2019
Gloria Krecklow died December 29, peacefully in her home after a long illness.
Gloria was born in Bakersfield to parents Mina and Bert Zanetti who immigrated to the United States from Italy. She was a proud 1945 graduate of Bakersfield High School. Gloria worked as a telephone operator for Pacific Bell, where she happily retired after 30 years of service. She met her husband Alfred Leroy Krecklow in 1946 and were married for 57 wonderful years.
Gloria is survived by her 3 children, Janet Kasper, David Krecklow (Janis), and Brenda Holland, 5 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and one on the way.
The family wishes to recognize Lance Williams and Pam Brill for their years of friendship with Gloria and more recently their love and devotion to her care.
Gloria was kind and soft spoken and loved her family above all else. By her request there will be no services. Her memory will be cherished by her family and friends, and there will be many more dinners at Woolgrowers, where we will all gather to reminisce.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to an animal shelter of your choice because of her great love for her dog, Yogi.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 12, 2020