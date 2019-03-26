|
|
Gloria Mae Nelson
October 26, 1931 -March 4, 2019
Gloria "Dodie" Nelson passed away with loving family by her side on March 4, 2019. Dodie was born in Taft, CA on October 26, 1931, the youngest daughter of August and Estella Brown Cunin, attending EBHS and Kern County Union High School (now BHS), being a member of the class of 1949. After moving to Bakersfield while young, her early teen years were spent with her best friend "sister", Diane Fergurson Flint Barrett. You could find them daily riding their horses on the east side where Bakersfield College, Memorial Hospital and College Heights now stand, exploring the bluffs, riding to Hart Park and hanging out at the Old Fairgrounds. Mom, being the wife of a rancher, spent many years being an officer and member of the Kern County Cowbelles. She retired as a bookkeeper from Bakersfield Neon Sign Company.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gene, in 1986 and her sister, June Morris in 2011. She will be lovingly remembered by her three daughters, Cyndee Griffith, Judi (Keith) Williams, and Kim (George) Dunn; six grandchildren, Brandi Peck (Jay), Michael Nelson (Sarah), Krista Baum (Brad), Tyson Johns, Tiffany Shaw (Rick) and Andrew Williams; her 19 great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren; and her much loved and pampered companion Max, her latest "rescue furbaby". And our second "Mom" and Dodie's bestie, Diane Flint Barrett, and Diane's family.
The family would like to thank Hoffman Hospice for their excellent care in keeping Mom comfortable in her final days.
Family and friends are invited to join us a for Celebration of Life at Chalet Basque, 200 Oak Street, on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 12:30pm. Mom/Grandma, you will always be in our hearts. We love you, and you will be missed until we meet again.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 26, 2019