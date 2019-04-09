|
|
GLORIA RIVERA ALEMAN
April 22, 1949 - April 4, 2019
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sibling.
Gloria was born in Harlingen, TX on April 22, 1949 and moved to Arvin, CA at the age of 9. She passed away in Bakersfield, CA on April 4, 2019 after 8 years of battling renal failure. She attended Bakersfield College and transferred to Fresno State where she met her husband Enrique Aleman. Married in Las Vegas, NV on April 19, 1970 and moved to Torreon, MX where they lived for 21 years before moving back to Bakersfield, CA. Gloria worked for the County of Kern for 15 years. She loved her ETR family and all her students.
Gloria loved to travel with her husband Enrique. London, Rome and China were some of the places they traveled to. She also loved to read, gamble at casinos but most of all, she loved being a grandmother.
Gloria is preceded in death by her father Leopoldo Rivera, mother Maria Rivera, brother Juan Rivera and sister Rebecca Rivera Carrasco.
She is survived by her husband Enrique Aleman, daughter Jessica Leonard, son-in-law James Leonard, son Enrique Aleman, and her grandchildren Alex Juarez, Samuel Aleman, Sebastian Aleman, and Katelynn Leonard. Sisters Laura Rivera Davis and Irma Garza. Brothers Leo Rivera, Ruben Rivera, and Carlos Rivera.
Funeral services will be held on April 15, 2019 from 9AM -12PM at Greenlawn Southwest Memorial Park, 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield, CA 93313.
Flowers: "In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the and/or Hoffman Hospice Home".
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 9, 2019