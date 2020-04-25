GOLDIE WYOMING (MARINER) ARMSTRONG September 26, 1942 - March 27, 2020 Goldie Wyoming (Mariner) Armstrong was born on September 26, 1942 in Casper, Wyoming and passed away on March 27, 2020 in Bakersfield, CA. Goldie graduated from Shafter High in 1960. She went to work at Pacific Bell where she worked until her retirement in 1995. After her retirement worked at Bakersfield Travel Park. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Louise Mariner, her brother John Mariner, and sisters Sylvia Work and Mary "Mickey" Gilmer. She is survived by her brother, Louis "Sonny" Mariner, sister Penny Mariner, daughter Robin (Mark) Gonzales, son Bo (Carmen) Armstrong, and daughter Wendy (John) Wright, grandchildren Chase, Jonathon (Hailey), Samantha, Kadie, Lucas, and John Brian, and many nieces and nephews. There will be no services.

