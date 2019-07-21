|
|
GORDON K. FOSTER
January 7, 1927 - July 8, 2019
Gordon K Foster passed peacefully at his adopted home in Santa Maria, Ca., on Monday, July 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Sally (Curran) Foster, his son Bruce C. Foster, his parents, Audi R. and Blanche Foster, and his sister, Audrey Embry. He is survived by his son Michael and his wife Marti of Santa Maria as well as his daughter-in-law, Sandy. He also left 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Gordon was born on January 7, 1927 in Culver City, Ca. In 1938 his family moved to Bakersfield. He graduated from East Bakersfield High School in 1945 where he excelled in football, basketball and track. He attended Bakersfield College where he was elected student body president and then went on to San Jose State. He returned to Bakersfield in 1948 to join the Kern County Sherriff's Department and to marry his high school sweetheart, Sally.
Sons' Michael and Bruce were born in 1949 and 1951. In 1950 he joined The Bakersfield Sandstone Brick Company from which he retired in 2008. Through the years, Gordon belonged to the Active 20-30, and the Rotary Club of downtown Bakersfield. In his business life he was a corporate officer at Sandstone, and a corporate officer and director at the Curran corporation. He also formed Ace Financial Corporation. Additionally, he was director and corporate officer at First Federal Savings and Loan as well as a trustee for the California Hardware Association.
In 1973, he joined the Board of Directors at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and was subsequently elected Chairman of the Board in 1983, a position he held until 2004. He was especially proud of the contribution he made to Memorial and the accomplishments of the staff and management of that organization during his tenure there. The part he played in the expansion of the facility and the services provided to better serve the fast-growing city and region were a true source of pride for him always.
He will be interred privately.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 21, 2019