Gordon Keith Mccormac Ii
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GORDON KEITH MCCORMAC II
December 15, 1943 - March 5, 2020

Keith McCormac II was born in Douglas, Arizona to Keith and Vivienne (Johnson) McCormac. Keith (also known as G.K.) had been struggling with COPD but passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020, in his sleep. Although born in Douglas, as his father was serving in the Army, Keith lived his entire life in Bakersfield, Calif., and was a graduate of Bakersfield High School and Bakersfield College.

In 1964, Keith enlisted in the Army. During his tours of duty, he served in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot in the 335th Assault Helicopter Company 3rd Platoon Falcons. He received the Vietnam Service Medal and Air Medal achieving a final rank of Warrant Officer. After an honorable discharge in 1968 and obtaining his degree, he went to work for the Aitchison Topeka & Santa Fe Railroad, later the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad. He worked for Santa Fe until his retirement in 2010.

Keith was a parishioner at First Presbyterian Church for a large portion of his life and on a first name basis with the staff at Milt's Coffee Shop. He enjoyed fishing, supported many charities and Conservative causes, and had a fondness for cats. Keith is survived by his siblings Phil (spouse Joani), Helen Cason (spouse Jess) and Andy and nieces and nephews Sandra, David, Margaret, Phil, Jesse, Jeff, John, Jenny and Andy.

A private memorial service was held at Bakersfield National Cemetery, Arvin, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved