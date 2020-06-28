GORDON KEITH MCCORMAC II

December 15, 1943 - March 5, 2020

Keith McCormac II was born in Douglas, Arizona to Keith and Vivienne (Johnson) McCormac. Keith (also known as G.K.) had been struggling with COPD but passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020, in his sleep. Although born in Douglas, as his father was serving in the Army, Keith lived his entire life in Bakersfield, Calif., and was a graduate of Bakersfield High School and Bakersfield College.

In 1964, Keith enlisted in the Army. During his tours of duty, he served in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot in the 335th Assault Helicopter Company 3rd Platoon Falcons. He received the Vietnam Service Medal and Air Medal achieving a final rank of Warrant Officer. After an honorable discharge in 1968 and obtaining his degree, he went to work for the Aitchison Topeka & Santa Fe Railroad, later the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad. He worked for Santa Fe until his retirement in 2010.

Keith was a parishioner at First Presbyterian Church for a large portion of his life and on a first name basis with the staff at Milt's Coffee Shop. He enjoyed fishing, supported many charities and Conservative causes, and had a fondness for cats. Keith is survived by his siblings Phil (spouse Joani), Helen Cason (spouse Jess) and Andy and nieces and nephews Sandra, David, Margaret, Phil, Jesse, Jeff, John, Jenny and Andy.

A private memorial service was held at Bakersfield National Cemetery, Arvin, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans.