GRACE AVIS BROWN

May 30, 1924 - May 6, 2020 Our beautiful mom, Grace Avis Brown (95), peacefully went to Heaven on May 6, 2020. She is survived by her sister, Helen Sherry of Modesto, 2 daughters and their husbands, Tish and Mike Burnett, and Pam and Neil Walker, all of Bakersfield, and her greatest joys...5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She was so proud of her family. Another sister, Clola Jacobs, recently passed away. Grace was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico to parents Lawrence and Mildred Schauer. Grace met a handsome wartime sailor, Don Brown, on a blind date in 1945. They were married for 67 years until Dad's passing on March 5, 2013. The couple had been 26-year residents of Duarte, California after which Grace moved to Rosewood Senior Living Community in Bakersfield to be near her daughters. Grace was a long-time member and faithful servant of Los Angeles First Church of the Nazarene until she and Don moved to Pasadena First Church of the Nazarene. The family would like to thank the staff at Rosewood for their love and care for Mom over the past seven years. Also our sincere gratitude goes to Hoffmann Hospice for the care and dignity that they provided during her last days. A family memorial service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Glendale. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hoffmann Hospice, 4325 Buena Vista Rd. Bldg. A, Bakersfield, CA 93311.



