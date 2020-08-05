GREGG MARINO PIERUCCI

February 19, 1958 - July 27, 2020

Gregg Marino Pierucci, born February 19, 1958, died July 27, 2020 after a long illness.

Gregg is the son of Frank Pierucci (deceased) and Patricia Joy Harper McCracken. He is survived by his wife Lisa, sister Julie Pierucci, niece Angela Pierucci, and his son Nicholas Pierucci. He has 7 step-sons whom he influenced during his life and was also proud to be called Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. He also adored his furry children as well.

He was a successful business owner in Bakersfield, who based his success on being fair to his customers and doing the best job he could for them. He gained the respect and admiration of the people he worked with and for. He had a love of life that was contagious to the people around him. He enjoyed watching his races and had opportunities to drive on his favorite NASCAR tracks on several occasions. He loved his cutting horses, scuba diving, traveling and experiencing life. He enjoyed cooking and entertaining and enjoyed entertaining the people around him.

Please send donations in lieu of flowers to CAPK Food Bank.

Visitation will be Monday August 10th, From 5:30 - 8:00 PM at Alma Funeral Home & Crematory. 2130 E. California Ave at Mt. Vernon.

Graveside service at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Tuesday August 11th at 10:00am. Attendance could be limited by the facility.

Due to the current pandemic conditions we will be postponing a Celebration of Life to a later date when we can properly honor him.