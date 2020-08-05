1/
Gregg Marino Pierucci
1958 - 2020
GREGG MARINO PIERUCCI
February 19, 1958 - July 27, 2020

Gregg Marino Pierucci, born February 19, 1958, died July 27, 2020 after a long illness.

Gregg is the son of Frank Pierucci (deceased) and Patricia Joy Harper McCracken. He is survived by his wife Lisa, sister Julie Pierucci, niece Angela Pierucci, and his son Nicholas Pierucci. He has 7 step-sons whom he influenced during his life and was also proud to be called Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. He also adored his furry children as well.

He was a successful business owner in Bakersfield, who based his success on being fair to his customers and doing the best job he could for them. He gained the respect and admiration of the people he worked with and for. He had a love of life that was contagious to the people around him. He enjoyed watching his races and had opportunities to drive on his favorite NASCAR tracks on several occasions. He loved his cutting horses, scuba diving, traveling and experiencing life. He enjoyed cooking and entertaining and enjoyed entertaining the people around him.

Please send donations in lieu of flowers to CAPK Food Bank.

Visitation will be Monday August 10th, From 5:30 - 8:00 PM at Alma Funeral Home & Crematory. 2130 E. California Ave at Mt. Vernon.

Graveside service at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Tuesday August 11th at 10:00am. Attendance could be limited by the facility.

Due to the current pandemic conditions we will be postponing a Celebration of Life to a later date when we can properly honor him.



Published in Bakersfield Californian from Aug. 5 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
05:30 - 08:00 PM
Alma Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
11
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Alma Funeral Home & Crematory
2130 E. California Avenue
Bakersfield, CA 93307
(661)638-0444
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
August 3, 2020
To our dearest friend Gregg,

You will definitely be missed and loved by many. As many were miss and love you in return. You have been a blessing and fortunate to be part of the my fathers and myself, mechanic but life long friend. What hurts the most, is never have the chance to say a proper goodbyes. The years and memories always will remain in our hearts and minds, but never be the same without you on earth. The conversations were short, few and far between. However, the smallest gestures will last our whole lifetime. The impact you made into our lives, were beyond measure. Until we meet again Gregg, RIP and extend our love, condolences, and respect for your entire family and friends near and far.

Love,
Laura and Dan
Laura Salamanca
Friend
August 3, 2020
Sending our deepest condolences to Lisa and Family... praying that God comfort you and give you peace in the days ahead
Melanie Griffith
Acquaintance
August 3, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Gregg was a great business man, he just told you the truth. I appreciated that. Considered it a privilege to have known him as s friend. Gone too soon.
Allen Kennedy
August 3, 2020
Gregg, you will be sorely missed! We didn’t actually realize how close we were. Your birthday is directly between us, date and year, and your Mother’s last name is ours!! God’s Speed and God Bless!
Neil and Cherie McCracken
Friend
August 3, 2020
Lisa I’m praying for you and if you need anything just ask
Mike Wyman
Friend
August 3, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
June Blackman
Friend
August 3, 2020
A truly great man, I still can’t believe he’s gone. Miss you Gregg!
John Jamison
Friend
