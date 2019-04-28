|
GREGORY "GREG" ALAN MUNDORF
May 27, 1958 - April 19, 2019
Greg was born on May 27, 1958 to Jack and Marba Mundorf. He passed away on April 19, 2019 after a short illness. He was the youngest of four sons and one daughter. Greg grew up in Bakersfield, CA and attended Fruitvale Jr. High and North High School. During the summer of 1973, he moved to Castaic, Ca with his parents and graduated from Hart High School in 1976.
Shortly after high school, Greg began working at Hydraulic Research in Valencia, CA. It is there he met his wife of 38 years, Kathy. They married and had a son, Michael. Greg, Kathy, and Michael spent several years in Castaic and Frazier Park before relocating to Pittsburgh, PA in May of 2014. This move brought them closer to Kathy's sister and brother-in-law, Lori and Robert Walk, whom they enjoyed spending time with.
Greg was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan and loved attending the games. He also enjoyed cooking and trying new foods and techniques. Greg is remembered by his family as a brave, good natured man, who loved his family and friends very much.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Marba Mundorf, mother-in-law Charlotte Shields, and brother Larry Mundorf. He is survived by his wife Kathy, son Michael (Laura), father-in-law Tom Shields, brothers Joel and Robbie, sister Tanna Montes, and many extended family members.
No services are scheduled.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 28, 2019