GREGORY ETIENNE GREENLEAF
April 3, 1948 - July 5, 2019
Gregory Etienne Greenleaf and his twin brother Guy were born on April 3, 1948, to Guy and Yvonne Greenleaf. He left this world to be with the Lord and was reunited with them and his nephew Wyatt with open arms, on July 5, 2019, after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his loving family, who were blessed to be able to care for him during his final days. His loving heart was just worn out and he needed to rest.
He was a good, kind, generous, tolerant and honorable man who loved his family very much. He was a parishioner of St. Joseph's Catholic Church where he served as an Extraordinary Minister and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #8899. Greg worked in the elevator industry for 35 years, before retiring to care for his grandchildren. He always said the best job he ever had was being "Papa." He was also known to his grandchildren as the "Master Genius", because there wasn't anything he couldn't do with his hands. Greg treasured the time he spent with his grandchildren whether attending their sporting events, taking them camping, fishing or to Legoland, or making cheese rolls and just sharing stories. The last 3 events he celebrated with them were to dance with his granddaughter at her wedding, attend his grandson's graduation from UCSB, and celebrate being married to their Grammy for 50 years. The memories of these last family celebrations will always be with them as they knew how hard he fought to be there for them.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Pam; children: April Greenleaf, Ryan Greenleaf (Denise) and Amy Armijo (Jason); grandchildren: Jason, Abigail (Andrew), Etienne, Ethan, Natalie and Jordan; sister Janine and brother Chris; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. The family would like to thank his caregivers from Hoffman Hospice for providing him with comfortable home care.
Services will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1800 Bedford Way, Oildale on Saturday, August 3, with a Rosary at 12:30 pm and Mass to follow. The family is requesting in lieu of flowers donations be made to Hoffman Hospice.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 28, 2019