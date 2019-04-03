|
GREGORY LEWIS FOSS
September 16, 1954 - March 20, 2019
On Wednesday March 20, 2019 Gregory L. Foss passed away peacefully at home at the age of 64 years old. Greg was born in Bakersfield, Ca on September 16, 1954 to Chet and Ruby Foss.
After retiring from the oilfield after 25 years. Greg enjoyed most of his time in the privacy of his home with his wife of 35 years Alayne Foss. In Greg's youth he enjoyed golfing at Kern River Golf Course. Taught by his father Chet this was a sport he has birthed into and was blessed to inherit a great talent.
Greg enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Sharing his favorite shows and westerns. When we all heard the tune of the Andy Griffith Show we would smile and laugh because we all knew Papa was relaxing in his favorite chair. Greg was a simple but very loving man, often quiet but we always knew he loved us, family meant everything to him. As long as we were all safe and happy then he was content. He had a strong desire to instill old fashion values into the next generation of family.
Greg is survived by his wife Alayne Foss, his mother Ruby Foss, children Harmony and husband AJ Denis, Justin Foss, Casey Foss, Todd and wife Krista Hanoum and Tracie and husband Warren Mathis, along with 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Greg is preceded in death by is father Chester Foss and brothers Mike and Gary Foss.
Greg's funeral services will be held at Hillcrest Park and Mortuary, 9101 Kern Canyon Road. Bakersfield, Ca 93305 Saturday April 6, 2019 at 10:00 am with celebration of life services to follow.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 3, 2019