GREGORY "GREG" MARTINEZ
August 13, 1989 - July 5, 2019
Gregory "Greg" Martinez, 29, returned to his heavenly home on July 5, 2019 after battling a long illness.
Greg was born on August 13, 1989. Born and raised in Bakersfield, California, he attended school, graduated and then went on to be a very well-known barber. Greg lived life to the absolute fullest through simple pleasures; taking trips, fishing, golfing, and spending time with his family and friends. Greg had an incredible ability to reach people in a deep and positive way.
He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is now at peace with his creator.
Greg is survived by his wife, Mayra; his son Ethan; his parents, Rey and Stephanie; his brothers, Rey and Matt; his sister, Missy; and nieces, Avalie and Truly. He leaves behind many family members and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at New Life Center, 4201 Stine Rd, on Wednesday, July 24 at 1pm.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 23, 2019