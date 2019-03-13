|
GREGORY WALTER BOYLAN
January 18, 1952 - March 9, 2019
Greg was born in Bakersfield, California on January 18, 1952, and passed away in Bakersfield, on March 9, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Dede, daughter Hillary, sons Chris and Andrew, daughter-in-law Marisa, grandsons Christopher and Ellis, granddaughters Reagan, Everly, and Maddison, mother Doreen, sisters Jennice Cerrina(Steve), Jennifer Drake(Dan), brother Bryan Boylan(Traci), Jason Schager, nieces and nephews Bridget, Riley, Scott, Jimmy, Matt, and Carson, father-in-law Bill and brother-in-law Darrel, the family of Bob Abrams, along with an extended family of cousins and godchildren. Greg is preceded in death by his father Jim, brother Kevin, sister-in-law Barbara, Bob Abrams, Jane Jukes and other close family and friends who he will be joining in heaven.
Greg was born and raised in Bakersfield. He attended Garces Memorial High School where he met a wonderful group of lifelong friends. Greg attended college at Loyola Marymount University where he gained another group of close friends and continued his love for the game of golf by playing on the collegiate team. After graduating, he returned home to work on the family ranch. He married Dede Jukes, the love of his life, in April 1979, and they began their family.
Greg later began working at his father's steel company, Jim's Supply, where he contributed to the success of the company along with his brothers, sisters and brother-in-law, and he instilled a family culture that still exists today. In 2017, he continued his dad's legacy by starting a spinoff company, Jim's Steel Supply, along with his daughter Hillary, who will continue to operate the company along with a dedicated group of employees.
Greg touched the hearts of many. His large group of friends, colleagues, golfing/hunting buddies, and neighbors is a testament to the person he was. He always put the needs of others before his own. He was dedicated to his family and faith, attending daily Mass. He was a generous man continually giving back to the community, including the less fortunate. Greg was loving, caring, kind and patient. He will be deeply missed by many.
A rosary will be held at St. Francis Catholic Church on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 9:30am, followed by Mass at 10:00am. His family asks, in lieu of flowers, to remember Greg by following his lead and doing a daily random act of kindness in his honor. Donations can also be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Charity.
DOUGHTY-CALHOUN-O'MEARA FUNERAL DIRECTORS